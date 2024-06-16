Previous
break time by darchibald
break time

members of the band Pollock. They played the benefit show (many photos to follow).
Dave

@darchibald
Wendy
That's a great photo! hope you share it with them. Maybe they will invite you behind the scenes. It's an Album cover.
June 16th, 2024  
Dave
@photohoot Thank you. I was behind the scenes.
June 16th, 2024  
Wendy
@darchibald I am sure they appreciated you. Awesome job.
June 16th, 2024  
