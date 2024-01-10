Previous
Parking Lot 1 by darchibald
Parking Lot 1

Still messing with the tilt-shift. Not quite the effect I'm looking for. Maybe too many cars. This is the school's parking lot.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Corinne C ace
An intriguing shot
January 11th, 2024  
