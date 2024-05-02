Sign up
Previous
Photo 434
Apple Blossom
Playing with ICM (surprise, surprise). Been working on using faster shutter speeds. This is 1/10 sec.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1213
photos
51
followers
55
following
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
397
432
31
349
398
433
399
434
Views 2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd May 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
apples
,
blossoms
,
apple blossoms
,
icm
