Previous
Photo 435
Pink Swirl-2
Blossom time along the Erie Canal in Middleport.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
5
0
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd May 2024 5:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
swirl
blossoms
icm
Krista Marson
This is fun
May 4th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
Neat shot. Makes my head spin!
May 4th, 2024
Zilli
Thumbs up!
May 4th, 2024
Linda Godwin
now this is cool!
May 4th, 2024
Peter Dulis
wild
May 4th, 2024
