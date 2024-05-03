Previous
Pink Swirl-2 by darchibald
Photo 435

Pink Swirl-2

Blossom time along the Erie Canal in Middleport.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
This is fun
May 4th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Neat shot. Makes my head spin!
May 4th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Thumbs up!
May 4th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
now this is cool!
May 4th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
wild
May 4th, 2024  
