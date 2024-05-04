Sign up
Previous
Photo 436
Chipping sparrow
When I took this, I thought I had captured one of the white-crown sparrows that have been hanging around the yard. But, when I went to process the image, it turned out to be a chipping sparrow.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th May 2024 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
sparrows
,
chipping sparrow
