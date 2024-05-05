Previous
Bike by darchibald
Photo 437

Bike

Saw this at one of the many parking lots for the bicycle trails along the Erie Canal. It's part of the decor.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
I love bicycles with a bucket or basket of flowers! Charming colours, goes well with the greenery.
May 5th, 2024  
KV ace
Love those painted rims.
May 5th, 2024  
katy ace
What a pretty little addition to the decor and a terrific photo of it, Dave
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise