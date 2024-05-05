Sign up
Photo 437
Bike
Saw this at one of the many parking lots for the bicycle trails along the Erie Canal. It's part of the decor.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
bicycles
Karen
ace
I love bicycles with a bucket or basket of flowers! Charming colours, goes well with the greenery.
May 5th, 2024
KV
ace
Love those painted rims.
May 5th, 2024
katy
ace
What a pretty little addition to the decor and a terrific photo of it, Dave
May 5th, 2024
