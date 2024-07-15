Previous
Artist by darchibald
Photo 508

Artist

Went to Rochester, NY for some street photography today. Saw this man drawing and he allowed me to take his photo.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great monochrome
July 16th, 2024  
katy ace
This is an interesting subject and a nice composition! I like the clarity in the image
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise