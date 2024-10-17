Previous
My living blankets by darchibald
Photo 602

My living blankets

Been home sick the past two days. Sable and Sparrow have kept me warm.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Linda Godwin
They can be loving warming blankets and caretakers.
October 17th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Cats are so comforting. I hope you feel better soon!
October 17th, 2024  
katy ace
Nice to have such soothing warmth available when you are not feeling well. I hope you get better soon.
October 17th, 2024  
