Previous
First View of Katahdyn-2 by darchibald
Photo 511

First View of Katahdyn-2

View of Katahdyn which we planned to summit the next day.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Beautifully composed, photo and very industrious plans
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise