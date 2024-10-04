Sign up
Czurle-Nelson Gallery
Whilst at my alma mater I stopped at the Czurle-Nelson Gallery. The gallery is on campus and currently they are having Home: An Anne Frank Project Exhibition. These are my three images that are on display.
4th October 2024
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
