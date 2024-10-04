Previous
Czurle-Nelson Gallery by darchibald
Czurle-Nelson Gallery

Whilst at my alma mater I stopped at the Czurle-Nelson Gallery. The gallery is on campus and currently they are having Home: An Anne Frank Project Exhibition. These are my three images that are on display.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

