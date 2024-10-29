Previous
Heart of the Sunrise by darchibald
211 / 365

Heart of the Sunrise

Trying to catch up. From my morning outing on the 27th. Also for the song title challenge, "Heart of the Sunrise" by Yes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5XWOOOCg-U
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

@darchibald
