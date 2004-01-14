Sign up
Flower
Possibly meadow-rue. With all the snow everyone is getting, I thought a photo from July would be fitting for my Not Today's photo. This is from my camping trip with one of my sons.
14th January 2004
14th Jan 04
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
meadow-rue
