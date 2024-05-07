Sign up
Boredom
It's amazing what one will photograph when bored. This is the curtain that separates the beds in my room.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
7th May 2024 5:26pm
Tags
curtains
,
hospital
,
mayhalf-2024
