Previous
40 / 365
Roadside ghost
Saw this ghost perched up on a rock as I was driving home from the swamps.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th May 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli
ace
Ha, ha!
May 11th, 2024
