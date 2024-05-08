Previous
Rose-breasted grosbeak by darchibald
37 / 365

Rose-breasted grosbeak

Heard more birds than I saw, but I was able to spy this guy.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
super catch of him!
May 9th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
How beautiful...I've yet to see one! I;m hoping this photo means they kicked you out today!? :)
May 9th, 2024  
