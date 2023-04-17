Previous
hyacinth by darchibald
27 / 365

hyacinth

Playing with black and white. My wife thinks I'm crazy making images of flowers in black and white.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
