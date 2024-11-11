Sign up
Photo 592
Twisted
Just a piece of driftwood we have in the yard.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1978
photos
68
followers
70
following
katy
ace
Great to see it's twisted shape and the smooth textures from the water
November 11th, 2024
