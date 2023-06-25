Previous
birds on a wire_1 by darchibald
birds on a wire_1

Everytime I see birds on a wire I think og this poem by Charles Bukowski:\from my bed
I watch
3 birds
on a telephone
wire.

one flies
off.
then
another.

one is left,
then
it too
is gone.

my typewriter is
tombstone
still.

and I am
reduced to bird
watching.

just thought I'd
let you
know,
f****r.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Mark St Clair ace
I love this…. It’s so classic!
June 26th, 2023  
