Previous
96 / 365
birds on a wire_1
Everytime I see birds on a wire I think og this poem by Charles Bukowski:\from my bed
I watch
3 birds
on a telephone
wire.
one flies
off.
then
another.
one is left,
then
it too
is gone.
my typewriter is
tombstone
still.
and I am
reduced to bird
watching.
just thought I'd
let you
know,
f****r.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd June 2023 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Mark St Clair
ace
I love this…. It’s so classic!
June 26th, 2023
