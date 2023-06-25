birds on a wire_1

Everytime I see birds on a wire I think og this poem by Charles Bukowski:\from my bed

I watch

3 birds

on a telephone

wire.



one flies

off.

then

another.



one is left,

then

it too

is gone.



my typewriter is

tombstone

still.



and I am

reduced to bird

watching.



just thought I'd

let you

know,

f****r.