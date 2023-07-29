Previous
John by darchibald
124 / 365

John

This is John who I met on my walk around North Tonawanda. John is originally from Coco Beach, Florida and a former semi-professional surfer. He just grew the beard because he doesn't surf anymore and surfers don't have beards.
29th July 2023

