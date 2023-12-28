Sign up
Sunrise Reflection
Sunrise reflected in what is left of the Erie Canal after it is drained for the winter.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Not Today's
NIKON D750
26th December 2023 7:40am
