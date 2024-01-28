Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
258 / 365
Set Design
As part of Theater Exploration, I have students create set models of fairy tales. The model is based on out stage and 1/2" equals 1'.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
903
photos
39
followers
43
following
70% complete
View this month »
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Latest from all albums
304
337
257
305
338
258
306
339
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th January 2024 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
That’s quite an interesting exercise. Someone did Great creating with this one. is that the three Billy goats gruff?
January 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is really well thought out and created. Bravo to your students! Do you teach theater?
January 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close