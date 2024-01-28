Previous
Set Design by darchibald
Set Design

As part of Theater Exploration, I have students create set models of fairy tales. The model is based on out stage and 1/2" equals 1'.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
That’s quite an interesting exercise. Someone did Great creating with this one. is that the three Billy goats gruff?
January 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is really well thought out and created. Bravo to your students! Do you teach theater?
January 28th, 2024  
