Previous
290 / 365
Lake Ontario
From January, ICM of waves breaking on the shore of Lake Ontario.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
0
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th January 2024 2:50pm
Tags
water
,
waves
,
icm
