Previous
296 / 365
Christmas
I took this photo on March 4th and it was 73 degrees. But for some people, it's always Christmas.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
3
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th March 2024 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junan Heath
ace
Funny shot!
March 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lol, they are ready for Christmas 2024!
March 6th, 2024
katy
ace
LOL Either they are way behind....or very early!
March 6th, 2024
