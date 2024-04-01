Sign up
Hannah
Born Feb. 14, 1816 and married to William Preston Sr. Couldn't read when she passed.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Dave
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
gravestones
cemeteries
graveyards
katy
ace
What a fabulous minimalist image
April 1st, 2024
