Becky and Laura-2 by darchibald
Becky and Laura-2

Two of my sisters sorting photos for the photo boards for my brother-in-law's funeral services. He passed on March 30th from pancreatic cancer.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Lesley ace
I’m so sorry to hear that.
April 12th, 2024  
