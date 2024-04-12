Sign up
Previous
331 / 365
Becky and Laura-2
Two of my sisters sorting photos for the photo boards for my brother-in-law's funeral services. He passed on March 30th from pancreatic cancer.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd April 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
I’m so sorry to hear that.
April 12th, 2024
