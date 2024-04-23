Sign up
341 / 365
Gates
Trying to teach myself how to use masks in Photoshop.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy
ace
Good luck with the practice I like the result here FAV
April 24th, 2024
