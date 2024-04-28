Previous
Fresh by darchibald
346 / 365

Fresh

This man sold fresh produce and honey
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
That is a lot of honey! Terrific shot of him and B&W is a great choice of edit
April 29th, 2024  
