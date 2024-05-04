Previous
Hatched by darchibald
352 / 365

Hatched

As I was lying on the sidewalk taking, a man stopped cutting his lawn and asked what I was doing. Told him taking a photo of an eggshell and he replied, "Oh"
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
lol yup. lol I did the same thing. Neighbors thinks I may have a few screws loose.... Oh you just reminded me of the nest in our juniper. Must go investigate. Love this.
May 4th, 2024  
Wendy ace
ps. the bokeh is fabulous!
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise