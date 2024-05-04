Sign up
352 / 365
Hatched
As I was lying on the sidewalk taking, a man stopped cutting his lawn and asked what I was doing. Told him taking a photo of an eggshell and he replied, "Oh"
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Dave
@darchibald
Tags
b&w
,
eggs
,
black-and-white
,
sidewalks
,
egg shells
Wendy
ace
lol yup. lol I did the same thing. Neighbors thinks I may have a few screws loose.... Oh you just reminded me of the nest in our juniper. Must go investigate. Love this.
May 4th, 2024
Wendy
ace
ps. the bokeh is fabulous!
May 4th, 2024
