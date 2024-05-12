Previous
Jack-in-the-pulpit by darchibald
358 / 365

Jack-in-the-pulpit

12th May 2024 12th May 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
98% complete

katy ace
I don’t think I have ever seen one in person before and this is a gorgeous photo of this one
May 13th, 2024  
