Studley by darchibald
Studley

The owners must of thought I was crazy to lay down on the sidewalk to get a shot of their dogs.
Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Elisa Smith ace
Worth it.
May 28th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Ha, ha, but superb shot!
May 28th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice doggy portrait. I’m old enough now that being thought crazy doesn't bother me as much as it used to. Getting up from the ground however does bother my knees more than it used to. :)
May 28th, 2024  
katy ace
You were right to get this great low POV! It makes a perfect portrait and a FAV
May 28th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Crazy for photography. Best kind of crazy 📸😉💛
May 28th, 2024  
