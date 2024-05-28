Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 374
Studley
The owners must of thought I was crazy to lay down on the sidewalk to get a shot of their dogs.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1316
photos
56
followers
56
following
102% complete
View this month »
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
Latest from all albums
373
56
424
459
374
57
425
460
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th May 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pets
,
dogs
,
street-113
,
ac-brunelli
Elisa Smith
ace
Worth it.
May 28th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Ha, ha, but superb shot!
May 28th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice doggy portrait. I’m old enough now that being thought crazy doesn't bother me as much as it used to. Getting up from the ground however does bother my knees more than it used to. :)
May 28th, 2024
katy
ace
You were right to get this great low POV! It makes a perfect portrait and a FAV
May 28th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Crazy for photography. Best kind of crazy 📸😉💛
May 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close