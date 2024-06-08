Previous
Building in Bloom by darchibald
Building in Bloom

For the next street art challenge
Dave

@darchibald
Photo Details

Karen ace
What a difference that art makes to what would probably otherwise be a bland and uninspiring structure. Super capture.
June 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous artwork!
June 8th, 2024  
