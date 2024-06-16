Sign up
Photo 393
Twirl
For the artist challenge. She was enjoying the music of Pollock.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
4
1
1
Not Today's
NIKON D750
15th June 2024 10:01pm
Tags
ac-vanoost
Wendy
ace
This is oddly mesmerizing. Well done!!
June 16th, 2024
