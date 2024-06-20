Previous
Closing Time by darchibald
Photo 397

Closing Time

A twofer--people challenge and song title
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGytDsqkQY8
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Vincent ace
Courageous picture!
I like bar atmosphere… but not always easy to take picture in their as people dońt always fancy being photographed there.
And nice song!
June 20th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Great shot for both!
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise