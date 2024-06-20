Sign up
Previous
Photo 397
Closing Time
A twofer--people challenge and song title
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGytDsqkQY8
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1408
photos
58
followers
58
following
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
396
79
447
482
80
448
397
483
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th June 2024 11:25pm
Tags
people-31
,
songtitle-107
Vincent
ace
Courageous picture!
I like bar atmosphere… but not always easy to take picture in their as people dońt always fancy being photographed there.
And nice song!
June 20th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Great shot for both!
June 20th, 2024
