Oh! Tannenbaum! by darchibald
Photo 461

Oh! Tannenbaum!

This is the tree I bought for our Christmas in Summer celebrations. But, alas, my wife and I both fell ill this weekend and had to cancel. We are both feeling better.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
