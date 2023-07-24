Sign up
127 / 365
Through biker_1
I met Eric today. He's a through biker along the Erie Canal and a chef in Rochester, NY.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
1
Secondary
NIKON D750
24th July 2023 3:45pm
Public
erie canal
,
bandw
,
street portrait
,
street-104
