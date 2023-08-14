Previous
Tom at work (1 of 1) by darchibald
148 / 365

Tom at work (1 of 1)

My friend Tom getting his camera ready to take photos of the sunset from out campsite.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Nice candid shot, gotta get set before it happens.
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise