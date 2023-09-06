Sign up
171 / 365
Sunrise
Pulled into my parking spot and I saw a spider web catching the rising sun. Unfortunately, I couldn't capture the golden threads when I got out of the car, but the sunrise is still neat.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
cemeteries
Lesley
ace
It really is. Unusual choice for a sunrise shot…but it works
September 6th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
I think your cemetary sunrise is beautiful! The golden light gives a sense of peace & calm...respect & reverence.
September 6th, 2023
