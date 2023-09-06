Previous
Sunrise by darchibald
Sunrise

Pulled into my parking spot and I saw a spider web catching the rising sun. Unfortunately, I couldn't capture the golden threads when I got out of the car, but the sunrise is still neat.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Dave

Lesley ace
It really is. Unusual choice for a sunrise shot…but it works
September 6th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
I think your cemetary sunrise is beautiful! The golden light gives a sense of peace & calm...respect & reverence.
September 6th, 2023  
