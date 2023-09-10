Sign up
175 / 365
Duck stop-2
This little fella keeps our pocket door open.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Tags
ducks
,
door step
,
nf-sooc-2023
