214 / 365
Maybe she's born with it
The artist challenge this month is Krista van der Niet. Her is my feeble attempt to emulate (because we should never copy) her style.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1
Secondary
NIKON D750
21st October 2023 7:03pm
skulls
make-up
still-life
ac-vanderniet
