A Buffalo buffalo and calf by darchibald
237 / 365

A Buffalo buffalo and calf

These two are across the street from Buffalo International Airport. You can find buffalo statues scattered all about Buffalo.
15th November 2023

Dave

@darchibald
John Falconer
Great shot.
November 17th, 2023  
