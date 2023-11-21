Sign up
244 / 365
Universalist Church
The Universalist Church in Middleport. Built in 1841 with stones the congregation collected on the shore of Lake Ontario. It closed in 2015.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Tags
churches
,
architecure-1
