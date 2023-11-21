Previous
Universalist Church by darchibald
244 / 365

Universalist Church

The Universalist Church in Middleport. Built in 1841 with stones the congregation collected on the shore of Lake Ontario. It closed in 2015.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
