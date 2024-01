I pass this barn every morning on my way to work and it's always lit up. It makes me think of the children's book Click-clack Moo: Cows That Type. I always picture cows in the there furiously typing away their list of grievances to give to the duck to give to the farmer. Or, maybe they're in there reading Tess of the D'Ubervilles. I don't know, but they're up to something.