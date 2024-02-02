Previous
Roach by darchibald
Roach

Student holding a Madagascar hissing cockroach. The science teacher keeps them.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Dave

@darchibald
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fascinating photo. Not sure I’d want to do it.
February 2nd, 2024  
