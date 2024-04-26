Sign up
Previous
Photo 393
Road Not Taken
"I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference."
The Road Not Taken--Robert Frost
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th April 2024 4:20pm
Tags
woods
,
poetry
,
impressionism
,
icm
,
paths
katy
ace
wonderful illustration of this poem with your magical ICM FAV
April 27th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Masterful!
April 27th, 2024
