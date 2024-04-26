Previous
Road Not Taken by darchibald
Photo 393

Road Not Taken

"I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference."
The Road Not Taken--Robert Frost
26th April 2024

Dave

katy ace
wonderful illustration of this poem with your magical ICM FAV
April 27th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Masterful!
April 27th, 2024  
