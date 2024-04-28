Sign up
Photo 395
Apple Blossom-2
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1200
photos
51
followers
55
following
108% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th April 2024 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
flowers
,
apples
,
blossoms
,
apple blossoms
katy
ace
FAV I really like the detail and color Dave
April 29th, 2024
