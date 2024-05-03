Previous
Under the Pink by darchibald
Photo 400

Under the Pink

It was 60 degrees. People came out to enjoy the summer day. I wanted a closer shot of her, but also wanted the whole tree.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise