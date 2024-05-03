Sign up
Photo 400
Under the Pink
It was 60 degrees. People came out to enjoy the summer day. I wanted a closer shot of her, but also wanted the whole tree.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd May 2024 5:18pm
Tags
street
,
trees
,
street photography
,
blossoms
,
street-photography
