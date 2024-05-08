Sign up
Previous
Photo 405
Heart-leaf foamflower with poison ivy
8th May 2024
8th May 24
2
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th May 2024 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
wild-flowers
,
wild flowers
,
poison ivy
katy
ace
I like the low key and composition of this one Dave FAV
May 9th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Very pretty composition and I love the dainty little flowers!
May 9th, 2024
