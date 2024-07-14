Previous
Ghost of a Mall-2 by darchibald
Photo 472

Ghost of a Mall-2

This was once a vibrant shopping mall. Now almost everything is closed.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Lesley ace
Oh so sad. Very similar here in some areas.
July 14th, 2024  
