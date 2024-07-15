Sign up
Photo 473
Lunch Conversation
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
2
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
421
104
472
507
422
105
473
508
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th July 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
street
,
street photography
,
street portrait
,
black-and-white-photography
katy
ace
a terrific perspective for this shot Dave
July 16th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Yes, I agree with Katy, very cool perspective.
July 16th, 2024
