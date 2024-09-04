Sign up
Photo 524
Grazing
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1709
photos
66
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th September 2024 3:24pm
Tags
horses
katy
ace
What a fabulous subject and composed so nicely, Dave
September 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
September 4th, 2024
